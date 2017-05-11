“Baywatch” Advanced Movie Screening Passes

To get your complimentary pass to the screening of “BAYWATCH” go to one of the links below and print an advance screening pass for you and a guest.

Please note: You must register for www.gofobo.com first. Make sure to print out your passes and present them at the screening. Duplicate copies of passes will not be accepted.

Screening Info:

Screening 1: http://www.gofobo.com/AMCStubsBaywatch

Wednesday, May 17th, 2017 @ 7:00PM

Lynnwood, WA. Code for passes: AMCStubsBaywatch

Screening 2: http://www.gofobo.com/BAYWATCHKSTWSEA

Tuesday, May 23rd, 2017 @ 7:00PM

Seattle, WA. Code for passes: BAYWATCHKSTWSEA

BAYWATCH

BAYWATCH follows devoted lifeguard Mitch Buchannon (Johnson) as he butts heads with a brash new recruit (Efron). Together, they uncover a local criminal plot that threatens the future of the Bay. Catch BAYWATCH in theatres and see all the slow-motion glory with the cutting-edge technology of Dolby Cinema at AMC!!

Movie Release Date: May 25th, 2017

Movie Trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GvVY0AfrOiw