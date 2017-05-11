“Baywatch” Advanced Movie Screening Passes

May 11, 2017 4:13 PM
Filed Under: Baywatch, cw11 seattle, gofobo, kstw, movie screening, Zac Efron

To get your complimentary pass to the screening of “BAYWATCH” go to one of the links below and print an advance screening pass for you and a guest.

Please note: You must register for www.gofobo.com first. Make sure to print out your passes and present them at the screening. Duplicate copies of passes will not be accepted.

Screening Info:

Screening 1: http://www.gofobo.com/AMCStubsBaywatch

Wednesday, May 17th, 2017 @ 7:00PM
Lynnwood, WA. Code for passes: AMCStubsBaywatch

Screening 2: http://www.gofobo.com/BAYWATCHKSTWSEA

Tuesday, May 23rd, 2017 @ 7:00PM
Seattle, WA. Code for passes: BAYWATCHKSTWSEA

BAYWATCH

BAYWATCH follows devoted lifeguard Mitch Buchannon (Johnson) as he butts heads with a brash new recruit (Efron). Together, they uncover a local criminal plot that threatens the future of the Bay. Catch BAYWATCH in theatres and see all the slow-motion glory with the cutting-edge technology of Dolby Cinema at AMC!!

Movie Release Date: May 25th, 2017

Movie Trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GvVY0AfrOiw

