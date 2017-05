TANGO ALPHA TANGO

Meet Tango Alpha Tango. When you think Portland, you don’t often think of psychedelic blues, but apparently it’s alive and well in our southern neighbor – Tango Alpha Tango is proof of that. This three-piece is led by the incomperable Nathan Trueb, whose signature growl and fierce guitar riffs make Tango Alpha Tango’s music both unique but incredibly familiar.

Saturday, May 20, 2017 @ 11pm

