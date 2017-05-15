The Originals – “Queen Death”

May 15, 2017 8:22 AM
Filed Under: kstw, The Originals, cwtv, cw11 seattle

A SURPRISING ALLIANCE AND A HEARTBREAKING SACRIFICE — When The Hollow sends a terrifying message to Vincent (Yusuf Gatewood), he must team with Haley (Phoebe Tonkin) and Freya (Riley Voelkel) to embark on a desperate mission to stop the Hollow once and for all — even if it requires a heartbreaking sacrifice.  Refusing to allow anyone in his family to pay the high price of defeating their enemy, Klaus (Joseph Morgan) makes a surprising alliance and enacts a plan that threatens to change the Mikaelson family forever.  Daniel Gillies and Charles Michael Davis also star.  Nicole Rubio directed the episode written by Beau DeMayo (#409).  Original airdate: Friday, May 19, 2017 @ 8pm

