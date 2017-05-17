iZombie – “Eat a Knievel”

May 17, 2017 8:33 AM
Filed Under: cw11 seattle, cwtv, iZombie, kstw

JASON DOHRING (“VERONICA MARS”) GUEST STARS — Liv (Rose McIver) shares the brain of a former daredevil with her new boyfriend, and the experience brings them closer.  Blaine (David Anders) is back to his old ways.  Meanwhile, Ravi (Rahul Kohli) makes progress in his new research.  Finally, a discovery is made that could put Major (Robert Buckley) in grave danger.  Aly Michalka and Malcolm Goodwin also star.    Michael Wale directed the episode written by John Bellina (#308).  Original airdate: Tuesday, May 23, 2017 @ 9pm

