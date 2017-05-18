Arrow – “Lian Yu”

May 18, 2017 8:15 AM
Filed Under: arrow, cw11 seattle, cwtv, kstw, season finale

DEATHSTROKE, NYSSA AL GHUL, MERLYN AND DIGGER HARKNESS JOIN OLIVER’S BATTLE AGAINST PROMETHEUS — The battle between Oliver (Stephen Amell) and Adrian Chase (Josh Segarra) culminates in a final epic battle on Lian Yu.  After recent events, Oliver decides to recruit a group of unlikely allies – Slade (guest star Manu Bennett), Nyssa (guest star Katrina Law), Merlyn (John Barrowman) and Digger Harkness (guest star Nick. E. Tarabay) – to defeat Chase.  However, Chase has his own army – Black Siren (guest star Katie Cassidy), Evelyn Sharp (guest star Madison McLaughlin) and Talia al Ghul (guest star Lexa Doig) – and the forces collide in an explosive season finale.  Jesse Warn directed the episode written by Wendy Mericle & Marc Guggenheim (#523).  Original airdate: Wednesday, May 24, 2017 @ 8pm

