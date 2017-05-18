THE CW ANNOUNCES 2017-18 FALL SCHEDULE!

“Supergirl” Soars on Mondays at 8pm,

Followed by Thrilling New Military Drama “Valor”

Tuesday Stays Super-Powered With “The Flash” Back at 8pm,

Followed by “DC’s Legends of Tomorrow”

Wednesday is Two Hours of Delicious Drama With “Riverdale” at 8pm and

the Reimagined “Dynasty” at 9pm

The Winchester Boys and Team Arrow are Back-to-Back on Thursday,

with “Supernatural” at 8pm and “Arrow” at 9pm

Friday Nights Double the Laughs with “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend” at 8pm

Paired with “Jane The Virgin,” Moving to Its New Night at 9pm

“Life Sentence,” Starring Lucy Hale, and New DC Series “Black Lightning”

Set for Midseason

NEW YORK (May 18, 2017) – The CW presents its 2017-18 primetime schedule to advertisers, affiliates, and national media today at the New York City Center in New York City, with the multi-platinum, multi-Grammy Award-winning rock band Muse opening the show with the worldwide debut performance of their new single, “Dig Down.”

“The CW has transformed over the past few years, from a linear network into a true multi-platform success. Whether it’s on broadcast, on VOD, OTT, digital, or mobile, we are reaching those viewers everywhere they are, with opportunities for our advertisers across every platform,” said Mark Pedowitz, President, The CW.

“Next season we have four new scripted series, continuing our mission of adding more original programming to schedule all year long. In the fall, we have the action-packed new military drama VALOR, and a new version of the iconic soap DYNASTY, giving us two new female-focused series that add more balance to our primetime lineup. For midseason, we have the heartwarming comedy LIFE SENTENCE, starring Lucy Hale, a terrific actress; and we have the exciting new series BLACK LIGHTNING, based on the DC character. Next season, we will have our strongest schedule ever, with a broad range of series to appeal to both women and men, across a wide range of demographics. And we will continue to provide our advertisers new opportunities to reach our audience, the youngest of any broadcaster, on every platform.”

SUPERGIRL returns for its third season on Mondays (8:00-9:00pm ET/PT) followed by the new military drama VALOR, starring Christina Ochoa and Matt Barr (9:00-10:00pm ET/PT) .

Tuesdays remain super-heroic, with the fourth season of THE FLASH (8:00-9:00pm ET/PT) once again followed by DC’S LEGENDS OF TOMORROW (9:00-10:00pm ET/PT) .

RIVERDALE moves to a new night on Wednesday (8:00-9:00pm ET/PT) , followed by the new drama DYNASTY, a reimagining of the classic primetime soap from executive producers Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage (“The O.C.” and “Gossip Girl”) and Sallie Patrick (“Revenge”) (9:00-10:00pm ET/PT) .

Thursday nights reunite the Winchester brothers with Team Arrow, with SUPERNATURAL (8:00-9:00pm ET/PT) followed by ARROW (9:00-10:00pm ET/PT) , now on a new night.

CRAZY EX-GIRLFRIEND is back on Friday nights (8:00-9:00pm ET/PT) , followed by JANE THE VIRGIN on a new night (9:00-10:00pm ET/PT) .

The CW will launch its 2017-18 season in October, with premiere dates to be announced later. The season will once again kick off with the exclusive telecast of the IHEARTRADIO MUSIC FESTIVAL. The CW will also celebrate the holiday season with an exclusive telecast of the IHEARTRADIO JINGLE BALL; air dates will be announced at a later date.

Following is The CW’s 2017-18 Primetime Schedule and accompanying details on all the programs. Artwork is available at www.cwtvpr.com.

THE CW’s 2017-18 PRIMETIME SCHEDULE

MONDAY

8:00-9:00 PM SUPERGIRL

9:00-10:00 PM VALOR (New Series)

TUESDAY

8:00-9:00 PM THE FLASH

9:00-10:00 PM DC’S LEGENDS OF TOMORROW

WEDNESDAY

8:00-9:00 PM RIVERDALE (New Night)

9:00-10:00 PM DYNASTY (New Series)

THURSDAY

8:00-9:00 PM SUPERNATURAL

9:00-10:00 PM ARROW (New Night)

FRIDAY

8:00-9:00 PM CRAZY EX-GIRLFRIEND (New Time)

9:00-10:00 PM JANE THE VIRGIN (New Night)

MONDAY

8:00-9:00 PM SUPERGIRL

(@TheCWSupergirl #Supergirl)

SUPERGIRL is an action-adventure drama based on the DC character Kara Zor-El, (Melissa Benoist) Superman’s (Kal-El) cousin who, after 12 years of keeping her powers a secret on Earth, decides to finally embrace her superhuman abilities and be the hero she was always meant to be. Twelve-year-old Kara escaped the doomed planet Krypton with her parents’ help at the same time as the infant Kal-El. Protected and raised on Earth by her foster family, the Danvers, Kara grew up in the shadow of her foster sister, Alex (Chyler Leigh), and learned to conceal the phenomenal powers she shares with her famous cousin in order to keep her identity a secret. Years later, Kara was living in National City and still concealing her powers, when a plane crash threatened Alex’s life and Kara took to the sky to save her. Now, Kara balances her work as a reporter for CatCo Worldwide Media with her work for the Department of Extra-Normal Operations (DEO), a super-secret government organization whose mission is to keep National City – and the Earth – safe from sinister threats. At the DEO, Kara works for J’onn J’onzz (David Harewood), the Martian Manhunter, and alongside her sister, Alex, and best friend, Winn Schott (Jeremy Jordan). Also in Kara’s life are media mogul Cat Grant (Calista Flockhart), James Olsen (Mehcad Brooks), a photo journalist who moonlights as Guardian, a masked vigilante, Lena Luthor (Katie McGrath), and Mon-El of Daxam (Chris Wood), whose planet was ravaged by Krypton’s destruction. As Kara struggles to navigate her relationships and her burgeoning life as a reporter, her heart soars as she takes to the skies as Supergirl to fight crime. Based on characters created by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster, SUPERGIRL is from Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television, with executive producers Greg Berlanti (“The Flash,” “Arrow”), Andrew Kreisberg (“The Flash,” “Arrow”), Sarah Schechter (“Arrow,” “The Flash”), Robert Rovner (“Private Practice,” “Dallas”) and Jessica Queller (“Gilmore Girls,” “Gossip Girl,” “Felicity”).

9:00-10:00 PM VALOR

(@CW_Valor #Valor)

An elite unit of U.S. Army helicopter pilots called the Shadow Raiders are sent on a top secret mission to Somalia, a mission that goes terribly awry. Only two members of the team return safely: Warrant Officer Nora Madani (Christina Ochoa), one of the unit’s first female helicopter pilots, and her commanding officer, Captain Leland Gallo (Matt Barr), while the whereabouts of their comrade Jimmy Kam (W. Tre Davis) are unknown. Now back in the U.S., Madani and Gallo are the only ones who know the truth about what really went wrong in Somalia. Nora’s boyfriend, First Lieutenant Ian Porter (Charlie Barnett), suspects she’s not telling him the full story, and Jess Kam (Corbin Reid), Jimmy’s wife and Nora’s friend, is frustrated and furious at being kept in the dark. Meanwhile Thea, (Melissa Roxburgh) the enigmatic CIA officer charged with investigating the failed mission, has her own suspicions about what occurred. With Nora still recovering from a gunshot wound suffered during the mission, the commander of the Shadow Raiders, Col. Robert Haskins (Nigel Thatch), grounds her from flying. But when it’s discovered that Jimmy is alive and being held captive by a group of ruthless terrorists, Nora is determined to join Gallo back in the cockpit to rescue their friend. As preparation and training intensify, Nora and Gallo grow closer, and soon find themselves torn between duty, honor and desire as they wonder who they can trust, and whether the secrets they’re hiding will help save Jimmy… or put them all in terrible danger. VALOR stars Matt Barr (“Sleepy Hollow”), Christina Ochoa (“Animal Kingdom”), Charlie Barnett (“Chicago Fire”), W. Trè Davis (“Shades of Blue”), Corbin Reid (“How to Get Away With Murder”), Nigel Thatch (“Selma”) and Melissa Roxburgh (“Star Trek Beyond”). From CBS Television Studios and Warner Bros. Television, with executive producers Bill Haber (“Rizzoli & Isles”), Anna Fricke (“Being Human”), Kyle Jarrow (“Lost Generation”) and Michael Robin (“Nip/Tuck”).

TUESDAY

8:00-9:00 PM THE FLASH

(@CW_TheFlash #TheFlash)

Barry Allen (Grant Gustin) lived a normal life as a perpetually tardy C.S.I. in the Central City Police Department. Barry’s life changed forever when the S.T.A.R. Labs Particle Accelerator exploded, creating a dark-matter lightning storm that struck Barry, bestowing him with super-speed and making him the fastest man alive — The Flash. But when Barry used his extraordinary abilities to travel back in time and save his mother’s life, he inadvertently created an alternate timeline known as Flashpoint; a phenomenon that gave birth to the villainous speed god known as Savitar, and changed the lives of Caitlin Snow (Danielle Panabaker) and Wally West (Keiyan Lonsdale) forever. With the help of his adoptive father, Joe West (Jesse L. Martin), his lifelong best friend and love interest Iris West (Candice Patton), and his friends at S.T.A.R. Labs — Cisco Ramon (Carlos Valdes), C.S.I Julian Albert (Tom Felton), and an Earth-19 novelist named H.R. Wells (Tom Cavanaugh) — Barry continues to protect the people of Central City from the meta-humans that threaten it. Based on the characters from DC, THE FLASH is from Bonanza Productions Inc. in association with Berlanti Productions and Warner Bros. Television, with executive producers Greg Berlanti (“Arrow,” “Supergirl”), Andrew Kreisberg (“Arrow,” “The Flash”), Sarah Schechter (“Arrow,” “DC’s Legends of Tomorrow”) and Todd Helbing (“Black Sails”).

9:00-10:00 PM DC’S LEGENDS OF TOMORROW

(@TheCW_Legends #LegendsofTomorrow)

After the defeat of Eobard Thawne and his equally nefarious Legion of Doom, the Legends face a new threat created by their actions at the end of last season. In revisiting a moment in time that they had already participated in, they have essentially fractured the timeline and created anachronisms – a scattering of people, animals, and objects all across time! Our team must find a way to return all the anachronisms to their original timelines before the time stream falls apart. But before our Legends can jump back into action, Rip Hunter (Arthur Darvill) and his newly established Time Bureau call their methods into question. With the Time Bureau effectively the new sheriffs in town, the Legends disband – until Mick Rory (Dominic Purcell) discovers one of them in the middle of his well-deserved vacation in Aruba. Seeing this as an opportunity to continue their time travelling heroics, Sara (Caity Lotz) wastes no time in getting the Legends back together. We reunite with billionaire inventor Ray Palmer (Brandon Routh), the unconventional historian-turned-superhero Nick Heywood (Nick Zano), and Professor Martin Stein (Victor Garber) and Jefferson “Jax” Jackson (Franz Drameh), who together form the meta-human Firestorm. Once reunited, the Legends will challenge the Time Bureau’s authority over the timeline and insist that however messy their methods may be, some problems are beyond the Bureau’s capabilities. Some problems can only be fixed by Legends. Based on the characters from DC, DC’S LEGENDS OF TOMORROW is from Bonanza Productions Inc. in association with Berlanti Productions and Warner Bros. Television, with executive producers Greg Berlanti (“Arrow,” “The Flash,” “Supergirl”), Marc Guggenheim (“Arrow,” “Trollhunters,” “Percy Jackson: Sea of Monsters”), Andrew Kreisberg (“Arrow,” “The Flash,” “Eli Stone,” “Warehouse 13”), Phil Klemmer (“The Tomorrow People,” “Chuck”) and Sarah Schechter (“Arrow,” “The Flash”)

WEDNESDAY

8:00-9:00 PM RIVERDALE

(@CW_Riverdale #Riverdale)

The first season of RIVERDALE found our characters reeling from the tragic death of high school golden boy Jason Blossom. For many who had seen their home as perfect, safe, and innocent, the investigation into Jason’s murder peeled back the layers of their hometown to reveal a place bubbling over with secrets, mysteries, and scandals. Archie Andrews (KJ Apa), for instance, grew from a sweet, all-American kid into a young man acutely aware of the darker side of life—he broke his best friend’s heart, had a forbidden relationship with his music teacher, and grappled with whether he wanted to follow in his dad’s salt-of-the-earth footsteps. On the positive side, Archie repaired his friendship with Jughead Jones (Cole Sprouse), found some success as a musician—thanks in part to Josie McCoy (Ashleigh Murray) and her band, the Pussycats—and found a new romantic interest in femme fatale Veronica Lodge (Camila Mendes). New to town, Veronica spent the season trying to atone for her “bad girl” past, all the while wrestling with her beloved father’s criminal legacy—and contending with a mother, Hermione (Marisol Nichols), who might not be as innocent as she claimed. Veronica became fast-friends with Archie’s girl-next-door neighbor, Betty Cooper (Lili Reinhart), who did some growing up of her own this season. After Archie’s rejection, Betty threw herself into running the school paper, “The Blue and Gold,” where she discovered a better romantic match in sardonic outsider Jughead. Together, they tracked down Betty’s sister Polly (guest star Tiera Skovbye), who had been sent away by their overbearing mother Alice (Mädchen Amick). Under the guise of writing for the school paper, Betty and Jughead investigated Jason Blossom’s death—which led to them discover that Jughead’s father—FP Jones (guest star Skeet Ulrich)—was involved with covering up Jason’s murder. Meanwhile, Jason’s twin sister Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) ruled the school as Riverdale High’s venomous, merciless Red Queen—until she learned the true identity of Jason’s killer. As the town breathed a collective sigh of relief that Jason’s killer had been found out, another terrible crime occurred, in a space that had been considered one of the town’s safest, most innocent places. If Jason Blossom’s murder revealed the slimy underbelly beneath Riverdale’s surface, as we enter Season Two, the shooting of Fred Andrews threatens to plunge the entire town into utter darkness. Based on the characters from Archie Comics, RIVERDALE is from Warner Bros. Television and CBS Television Studios, in association with Berlanti Productions, with executive producers Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa (“Supergirl,” “Glee”), Greg Berlanti (“Arrow,” “The Flash,” “Supergirl,” “DC’s Legends of Tomorrow”), Sarah Schechter (“Arrow,” “The Flash,” “Supergirl,” “DC’s Legends of Tomorrow”) and Jon Goldwater (Archie Comics).

9:00-10:00 PM DYNASTY

(@CW_Dynasty #Dynasty)

Fallon Carrington (Elizabeth Gillies) is charismatic, cunning, and poised to become the new COO of her father’s global energy empire – or so she thinks. When her father, Blake Carrington, (Grant Show) summons Fallon and her brother, Steven, (James Mackay) home to the family compound in Atlanta, Fallon is horrified to learn that the reunion isn’t to announce her promotion – but rather to make the acquaintance of their stepmother-to-be, Cristal (Nathalie Kelley). Cristal is stunning – and almost as young as Fallon, as Fallon is quick to point out – but she isn’t just some flimsy gold-digger to be scared off. Cristal is driven, principled, a savvy publicity maven at Carrington Atlantic, and she truly loves Blake. However, the wealth and privilege of the Carringtons’ world proves challenging to her, as she clashes with the staff, including Blake’s butler Anders (Alan Dale), as well as Fallon, who all make it very clear Cristal doesn’t belong. Family dynasties flow through blood, and Fallon would sooner draw blood than call Cristal “Mom.” Fallon asks Culhane (Robert Christopher Riley), the family’s chauffeur – and Fallon’s secret lover – to help expose Cristal for the fraud Fallon thinks she is. But when that backfires, and Blake chooses Cristal over his own daughter, Fallon sidles up to Blake’s biggest rival, Jeff Colby (Sam Adegoke), mixing business and pleasure to seek her revenge… leaving a jealous Culhane to watch from the sidelines. While the Carringtons’ rocky relationships prove the theory that family sticks together no matter what, Cristal is reminded of exactly that when her nephew, Sammy Jo (Rafael de la Fuente), arrives with a suitcase full of secrets from Cristal’s past. Now Cristal’s carefully concealed history could bring her future crashing down – and who knows who else she might take down with her. DYNASTY stars Grant Show (“Melrose Place”), Elizabeth Gillies (“Sex&Drugs&Rock&Roll”), Nathalie Kelley (“UnReal,” “The Vampire Diaries”), James Mackay (“The Leftovers”), Alan Dale (“The O.C.”), Sam Adegoke (“Murder in the First”), Robert Christopher Riley (“Hit the Floor”), and Rafael de la Fuente (“Empire”). From CBS Television Studios in association with Fake Empire, with executive producers Josh Schwartz (“Gossip Girl), Stephanie Savage (“Gossip Girl”), Sallie Patrick (“Revenge”), Esther and Richard Shapiro (the creators of the original “Dynasty”) and Brad Silberling (“Jane The Virgin”).

THURSDAY

8:00-9:00 PM SUPERNATURAL

(@CW_SPN #Supernatural)

The exciting journey of the Winchester brothers continues as SUPERNATURAL enters its thirteenth season. Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean (Jensen Ackles) have encountered every kind of supernatural threat, facing down monsters, demons, and gods. Saving people, hunting things, and keeping the world safe. In the show’s twelfth season, the Winchesters were reunited with their long-dead mother, and joined forces with the British arm of the Men of Letters. But things turned from bad to worse, with the return of Lucifer and the surprising revelation that the Devil is expecting a child. Now, Sam and Dean find themselves facing a creature of almost unimaginable power… one that could save the world… or destroy it. SUPERNATURAL is from Warner Bros. Television in association with Wonderland Sound and Vision, with executive producers Robert Singer (“Midnight Caller”), Andrew Dabb and Phil Sgriccia.

9:00-10:00 PM ARROW

(@CW_Arrow #Arrow)

After a violent shipwreck, billionaire playboy Oliver Queen (Stephen Amell) was missing and presumed dead for five years before being discovered alive on a remote island in the North China Sea. He returned home to Star City, bent on righting the wrongs done by his family and fighting injustice. As the Green Arrow, he protects his city with the help of former soldier John Diggle (David Ramsey), computer-science expert Felicity Smoak (Emily Bett Rickards), his vigilante-trained sister Thea Queen (Willa Holland), Deputy Mayor Quentin Lance (Paul Blackthorne), brilliant inventor Curtis Holt (Echo Kellum), and his new recruits, street-savvy Rene Ramirez (Rick Gonzalez) and meta-human Dinah Drake (Juliana Harkavy). Oliver has finally solidified and strengthened his crime-fighting team only to have it threatened when unexpected enemies from his past return to Star City, forcing Oliver to rethink his relationship with each member of his “family”. Based on the characters from DC, ARROW is from Bonanza Productions Inc. in association with Berlanti Productions and Warner Bros. Television, with executive producers Greg Berlanti (“The Flash,” “Supergirl”), Marc Guggenheim (“DC’s Legends of Tomorrow,” “Eli Stone”), Wendy Mericle (“Desperate Housewives,” “Eli Stone”), Andrew Kreisberg (“The Flash,” “Eli Stone,” “Warehouse 13”) and Sarah Schechter (“The Flash,” “DC’s Legends of Tomorrow”).

FRIDAY

8:00-9:00 PM CRAZY EX-GIRLFRIEND

(@CW_CrazyXGF #CrazyExGirlfriend)

When last we left our intrepid and at least slightly nutty heroine, Rebecca Bunch (Rachel Bloom), she was at her wedding, abandoned at the altar by her obsession, Josh Chan (Vincent Rodriguez III). In that moment, Rebecca found herself in a cliffhanger. Literally, because she, like, almost flung herself off a cliff. Instead, she found an unexpected well of strength inside herself and finally stood up to her abandoning father, flanked by her fierce girl squad. Phew. It was QUITE the wedding. So, what’s a girl to do now? Why, get revenge of course. Because Josh Chan, love of her life? He’s crossed over to the dark side — ergo, he must die, unless of course he sees the error of his ways and realizes he and Rebecca are meant to be. But will he? It might be a bit tough to figure out, since he ran off the day of the wedding to be a priest. (Did we mention it was QUITE the wedding?) There’s also the matter of Rebecca’s friends and how far they will follow her attraction now that it’s turned possibly just a touch fatal. Paula (Donna Lynne Champlin), now in training to be a legal eagle, has to decide how far to walk the gangplank for her cookie, Rebecca. Meanwhile, Valencia (Gabrielle Ruiz) and Heather (Vella Lovell) will be facing giant obstacles and challenges in their personal lives. Hey, it’s not like anyone in West Covina ever gets to just be happy. In season three, we will also spend more time with a new man in Rebecca’s orbit, mega WASP Nathaniel Plimpton III (Scott Michael Foster), who will collide with her like a very handsome meteor. He may seem all alpha on the outside, but has his own daddy issues to work out. See above, no one in the Cov gets to just be happy right away. In OTHER WeCo news, supercouple White Josh (David Hull) and Darryl (Pete Gardner) will be challenged by Darryl’s baby fever. Will Darryl give up his yen for a baby Darryl or Darrylette? And how will Rebecca be entangled in their plans? And what about Rebecca’s mental health? Will she finally turn her attention to the fuel for her romantic fire? This and more, accompanied by a bejillion songs and dances, coming up next on season three of CRAZY EX-GIRLFRIEND. From CBS Television Studios and Warner Bros. Television, CRAZY EX-GIRLFRIEND is executive produced by Rachel Bloom, along with Aline Brosh McKenna (“The Devil Wears Prada”), Marc Webb (“500 Days of Summer,” “The Amazing Spider-Man” films), Erin Ehrlich (“Awkward”), Michael Hitchcock (“Glee”) and Sarah Caplan (“Ray Donovan”).

9:00-10:00 PM JANE THE VIRGIN

(@CWJaneTheVirgin #JaneTheVirgin)

It’s been quite a year (or three) for Jane Villanueva (Gina Rodriguez). Although she got married, her husband Michael (Bret Dier) was shot on their wedding night! But luckily, he lived to tell the tale. And then, at long last… Jane had sex. That’s right, friends, she’s Jane The Virgin no more! And let me tell you, married life was everything she had hoped for… until the worst thing ever happened and Michael died from complications from his injury. I know. It was a heartbreaker. We pick our story up three years later and Jane’s life is certainly not what she planned. First of all, she’s a widow, like her Abuela (Ivonne Coll). But she’s also channeled that grief into a book about her love story with Michael… And guess what? It was being published! So that was good news! Oh, and also on the bright side – Jane’s parents – Xo (Andrea Navedo) and Ro (Jaime Camil) – finally found their way back to each other and got engaged. And speaking of finding their way back to each other, Jane and Rafael (Justin Baldoni) are now the closest of friends. And it’s a good thing, because remember their cute, snuggly son Mateo? Well, he’s now quite the handful – to put it mildly. And to make matters worse – Rafael’s other kids were frickin’ angels. Yup, that’s right, the twins he had with Petra were smart and well-behaved and pretty damn near perfect. Oh, and Petra (Yael Grobglas) was kicking butt professionally too. See, she’d transformed the sleek Marbella into a kids’ hotel. And business was booming until everyone’s (not) favorite employee Scott was found dead during the inaugural pirate treasure hunt! I know, OMG, right? And soon, Petra and her twin sister Anezka were both suspects! But you know who it actually was… ? Actually, I’m not going to spoil it, but trust me – it was straight out of a telenovela… which this is, after all. JANE THE VIRGIN is produced by CBS Television Studios and Warner Bros. Television, in association with Electus, with executive producers Jennie Snyder Urman (“Emily Owens, M.D.”), Ben Silverman (“The Biggest Loser”), Gary Pearl (“10.5: Apocalypse”) and Jorge Granier (“Que el Cielo Me Explique”).

MIDSEASON

BLACK LIGHTNING

(@BlackLightning #BlackLightning)

Jefferson Pierce (Cress Williams) is a man wrestling with a secret. As the father of two daughters and principal of a charter high school that also serves as a safe haven for young people in a New Orleans neighborhood overrun by gang violence, he is a hero to his community. Nine years ago, Pierce was a hero of a different sort. Gifted with the superhuman power to harness and control electricity, he used those powers to keep his hometown streets safe as the masked vigilante Black Lightning. However, after too many nights with his life on the line, and seeing the effects of the damage and loss that his alter ego was inflicting on his family, he left his Super Hero days behind and settled into being a principal and a dad. Choosing to help his city without using his superpowers, he watched his daughters Anissa (Nafessa Williams) and Jennifer (China Anne McClain) grow into strong young women, even though his marriage to their mother, Lynn (Christine Adams), suffered. Almost a decade later, Pierce’s crime-fighting days are long behind him…or so he thought. But with crime and corruption spreading like wildfire, and those he cares about in the crosshairs of the menacing local gang The One Hundred, Black Lightning returns — to save not only his family, but also the soul of his community. Based on the characters from DC, BLACK LIGHTNING is from Berlanti Productions and Akil Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television, with executive producers Greg Berlanti (“Arrow,” “The Flash”), Salim Akil & Mara Brock Akil (“Being Mary Jane,” “The Game,” “Girlfriends”), and Sarah Schechter (“Arrow,” “The Flash”). The Black Lightning character was created by Tony Isabella with Trevor Von Eeden.

LIFE SENTENCE

(@CW_Lifesentence #LifeSentence)

LIFE SENTENCE follows Stella (Lucy Hale), a girl who has spent the last eight years living like she was dying (because she was). Just like the “manic pixie dream girl” heroines in her favorite sappy cancer movies, Stella traveled the world, faced her darkest fears and found true love on a whirlwind trip to Paris. But when Stella finds out that her cancer has been cured, she is suddenly forced to face the long-term consequences of the “live in the moment” decisions she made, including marrying a total stranger. And if that’s not enough, she also finds out that her “perfect family” isn’t so perfect after all. Turns out, because she was dying, everyone in her life hid their problems from her. But, now that she’s well, all bets are off. Stella is shocked to learn that her parents, Peter (Dylan Walsh) and Ida (Gillian Vigman), have fallen out of love, partly because Peter spent their retirement helping Stella make the most of her final days, and partly because Ida has fallen in love with her best friend (Stella’s godmother), Poppy. Also, it turns out Stella may be responsible for the fact that her sister, Elizabeth (Brooke Lyons), gave up her own dreams to take care of Stella and start a family with her husband Diego (Carlos PenaVega), just to give her parents something positive to focus on. Then there’s Stella’s often overlooked brother, Aiden (Jayson Blair), who’s pushing 30 and still lives above the garage, sells Adderall to soccer moms and uses Stella’s cancer to guilt them into sleeping with him. And, of course, there’s her husband Wes (Elliot Knight), a handsome Londoner who she agreed to spend the rest of her life with, thinking that would only be six to eight months, tops. Now that their forever just got a whole lot longer than they were expecting, Wes begins to worry that he can’t continue to pretend to be her perfect husband for the rest of his life. With a real future suddenly in front of her, Stella’s cinematic life snaps into reality, and instead of living like she’s dying, she will have to learn to live like she’s living, and help her family and friends do the same. This multi-generational, coming-of-age story proves that we all end up living somewhere between our dreams and reality… and maybe that’s okay. LIFE SENTENCE stars Lucy Hale (“Pretty Little Liars”), Elliot Knight (“Once Upon A Time”), Dylan Walsh (“Nip/Tuck”), Gillian Vigman (“The Hangover”), Jayson Blair (“Whiplash”), Brooke Lyons (“The Affair”) and Carlos PenaVega (“Big Time Rush”). From Doozer Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and CBS Television Studios, with executive producers Erin Cardillo (“Fuller House,” “Significant Mother”) Richard Keith (“Fuller House,” “Significant Mother”), Bill Lawrence (“Scrubs,” “Cougar Town”), Jeff Ingold (“Ground Floor”), Oliver Goldstick (“Pretty Little Liars”) and Lee Toland Krieger (“The Age of Adaline,” “Riverdale”).

THE 100

(@CWThe100 #The100)

For four seasons, THE 100 have fought to survive. That fight has torn them apart, turned them against each other, and taken the lives of their closest friends. Season Four introduced our heroes to the harsh truth that the human race is doomed to face an unbeatable enemy: the remaining nuclear reactors on Earth have melted down and are setting the atmosphere on fire. Our heroes had very little time to prepare for the worst, with every possible solution disappearing almost as quickly as they were able to come up with them. With a literal countdown to the end of the world, our heroes will be forced to go to unimaginable lengths to make it out alive – with or without each other. In the aftermath of Praimfaya, they must begin again, and with Season Five our heroes will have to examine their responsibility to the new place they call home, and the future generations who will inhabit it. Can they begin again and celebrate what remains, or will the frailties of human nature cost them their one chance to rise from the ashes? Based on the book series by Kass Morgan, THE 100 is from Bonanza Productions Inc. in association with Alloy Entertainment, Warner Bros. Television and CBS Television Studios with executive producers Jason Rothenberg and Leslie Morgenstein (“The Vampire Diaries”).

IZOMBIE

(@CWiZombie #iZombie)

Olivia “Liv” Moore (Rose McIver) was a rosy-cheeked, disciplined, over-achieving medical resident who had her life path completely mapped out…until the night she attended a party that unexpectedly turned into a zombie feeding frenzy. As one of the newly undead, Liv is doing her best to blend in and look as human as possible. Based upon characters created by Chris Roberson and Michael Allred, and published by DC Entertainment’s Vertigo, iZOMBIE is from Bonanza Productions Inc. in association with Spondoolie Productions and Warner Bros. Television, with executive producers Rob Thomas (“Veronica Mars,” “Party Down,” “Cupid”), Diane Ruggiero-Wright (“Veronica Mars,” “The Ex List,” “That’s Life”), Danielle Stokdyk (“Veronica Mars,” “Party Down,” “Cupid”) and Dan Etheridge (“The Carrie Diaries,” “Veronica Mars,” “Party Down”).

THE ORIGINALS

(@CWOriginals #TheOriginals)

Season four of THE ORIGINALS begins on the fifth anniversary of the Mikaelson family’s greatest defeat. In the years since, the Original hybrid Klaus (Joseph Morgan) has been held prisoner by Marcel Gerard (Charles Michael Davis), while his siblings lie trapped in an enchanted sleep. When Hayley (Phoebe Tonkin) finally succeeds in reviving them, the newly-awakened Mikaelsons execute a daring rescue of the captive Klaus. Once reunited, the family finds themselves faced with an even bigger threat: the revival of an ancient evil that has strong ties to their most vulnerable family member, Hope (Summer Fontana). After a devastating attack by this nightmarish entity, the Mikaelsons discover there is only one way to save themselves — they must stand their ground in New Orleans and forge an alliance with the very enemies who hate them most, both Marcel and the leader of the New Orleans witches, Vincent Griffith (Yusuf Gatewood). But as their horrifying adversary closes in, the Mikaelsons find that they are facing an evil even more powerful than themselves, one with intimate knowledge of their family’s greatest weakness. With everything at stake — their city, their family, and their very immortality — the Mikaelsons must find a way to stand together, even as their secrets threaten to tear them apart. THE ORIGINALS is from Bonanza Productions Inc. in association with My So-Called Company, Alloy Entertainment, Warner Bros. Television and CBS Television Studios. Julie Plec (“The Vampire Diaries,” “Kyle XY,” “Wasteland”) and Leslie Morgenstein (“The Vampire Diaries,” “Gossip Girl”) are executive producers.