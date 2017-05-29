Reign – “A Bride. A Box. A Body.”

May 29, 2017 8:00 AM
Filed Under: cw11 seattle, cwtv, kstw, Reign

MARY SETS OUT FOR REVENGE AND JUSTICE — Mary (Adelaide Kane) pursues her quest for justice as she launches a counter attack on her conspirators.   Elizabeth (Rachel Skarsten) suffers a major setback that turns her world upside down.  Ben Geurens, Jonathan Goad, Dan Jeannotte, Celina Sinden, Megan Follows, Craig Parker, Rose Williams, Will Kemp and Spencer MacPherson also star.   Andy Mikita directed the episode written by April Blair and Robert D. Doty (#414).  Original airdate: Friday, June 2, 2017 @ 9pm

More from Reign
Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this:

Listen Live