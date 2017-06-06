The Pulse of Seattle! 6/9-6/11

It’s the Pulse of Seattle on CW11 with Helen Martin – See what’s coming up in and around town!

This week’s Featured events:

EVERGREEN MOUNTAIN BIKE FESTIVAL, Saturday, June 10th through Sunday, June 11th, 2017 in Issaquah

If you ride a mountain bike – or have thought about trying it out – this is the event for you! Enjoy…bike demos from all the major mountain bike brands, 50+ vendors, raffles, trail riding, bike skills clinics and guided rides from the Evergreen Skills Team, jump Show, special kids events, beer garden, and fun for the whole family!

PINBALL & ARCADE SHOW on Friday, June 9th, through Sunday, June 11th in Tacoma, Washington

The 2017 Northwest Pinball and Arcade Show takes place June 9th – 11th at the Tacoma Convention Center in Washington State! The show features over 400 pinball and arcade machines from the 1950s to today, tournaments, world record high score attempts, vendors, seminars, guest speakers, raffles and prizes. This convention draws over 4,000 collectors, players and fans of classic coin-op games. This is our 10th show! Expect more games, more tournaments, more vendors, more cool things to see and do. We are bringing back some of our favorite special guests from the past decade, it’s an all-star cast

Have a great weekend!

More about The Pulse of Seattle & Helen Martin here!