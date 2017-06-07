iZombie – “Conspiracy Weary”

SEND IN THE CAVALRY – Liv (Rose McIver) and Blaine (David Anders) come to the rescue of one of their own. They consume the brains of a conspiracy theorist and paranoia ensues. Meanwhile, as they continue to search for conspiracy theories that may or may not exist, Liv researches Major’s (Robert Buckley) new friend. Finally, Ravi (Rahul Kohli) makes a surprising discovery of his own. Malcolm Goodwin and Aly Michalka also star. The episode was written by Bob Dearden and Directed by Mark Piznarski (#311). Original airdate: Tuesday, June 13, 2017 @ 9pm

