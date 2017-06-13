The Pulse of Seattle! 6/16-6/18

June 13, 2017 10:00 AM
It’s the Pulse of Seattle on CW11 with Helen Martin – See what’s coming up in and around town!

This week’s Featured events: 

HAPPY FATHER’S DAY!!

WASHINGTON BREWERS FESTIVAL, Friday, June 16th through Sunday, June 18th at Marymoor Park in Redmond

Raise a glass with us on Father’s Day weekend as the Washington Beer Commission presents the 12th Annual Washington Brewer’s Festival at King County’s Marymoor Park! The Washington Brewer’s Festival is a unique all-ages beer festival where thousands of beer aficionados can sample more than 500 beers from 130 Washington breweries. In addition, the festival offers wine and cider tastings, great food trucks, live music and all-ages activities.

FREMONT SOLSTICE PARADE on Saturday, June 17th in Fremont

Celebrate the longest day of the year with the Fremont Arts Council’s most spectacular event! Join more than 60 dazzling community-based ensembles parading down the streets of Fremont with giant puppets, stilt walkers, floats, dancers, cyclists and musicians in this kaleidoscope of joyous human expression. Then, end the parade with the Fremont Solstice Celebration at Gas Works Park, where they celebrate with local and national street bands, food trucks, beer garden, and more art!

Have a great weekend!

Listen Live