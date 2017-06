THE BLACK TONES

The Black Tones was started by twin siblings Eva and Cedric Walker. Born and raised in Seattle, WA, and first generation Seattleites, the rest of their entire family is originally from New Orleans, LA, which shaped their musical style of blues and rock n roll. Their fiery, effervescent brand of afropunk is filled with soul, punk, and a whole lot of black power.

Saturday, June 17, 2017 @ 11pm

