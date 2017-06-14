iZombie – “Looking for Mr. Goodbrain, Part 1”

June 14, 2017 8:00 AM
Filed Under: cw11 seattle, cwtv, iZombie, kstw

SEASON FINALE PART 1 – When Liv (Rose McIver) consumes the brains of someone from Ravi’s (Rahul Kohli) past, not only does it have her wanting to sleep with every guy in Seattle, she also begins having some very intimate visions of Ravi. Meanwhile, Major (Robert Buckley) is faced with a huge decision.  Malcolm Goodwin, David Anders and Aly Michalka also star.  The episode was written by Diane Ruggiero-Wright & John Enbom and directed by Michael Fields (#312). Original airdate: Tuesday, June 20, 2017 @ 9pm

More from iZombie
Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this:

Listen Live