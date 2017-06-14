“Transformers: The Last Knight” Advanced Movie Screening Passes

To get your complimentary pass to the screening of “TRANSFORMERS: THE LAST KNIGHT” go to one of the links below and print an advance screening pass for you and a guest.

Please note: You must register for www.gofobo.com first. Make sure to print out your passes and present them at the screening. Duplicate copies of passes will not be accepted.

Screening Info:

Monday, June 19th, 2017 @ 7:00PM

Seattle, WA

Link to Passes: http://www.gofobo.com/KNIGHTCW11SEA

Code for Passes: KNIGHTCW11SEA

TRANSFORMERS: THE LAST KNIGHT

The Last Knight shatters the core myths of the Transformers franchise, and redefines what it means to be a hero. Humans and Transformers are at war, Optimus Prime is gone. The key to saving our future lies buried in the secrets of the past, in the hidden history of Transformers on Earth. Saving our world falls upon the shoulders of an unlikely alliance: Cade Yeager (Mark Wahlberg); Bumblebee; an English Lord (Anthony Hopkins); and an Oxford Professor (Laura Haddock).There comes a moment in everyone’s life when we are called upon to make a difference. In Transformers: The Last Knight, the hunted will become heroes. Heroes will become villains. Only one world will survive: theirs, or ours.

Movie Release Date: June 21st, 2017

Movie Trailer: http://www.imdb.com/title/tt3371366/