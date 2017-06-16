Meet the 2017 CW11 CreW Summer Intern!

AUBREY: Creative Services Intern

 

Hey I’m Aubrey, the new creative services intern at CW11! I’ve been pretending to be a student at American University (yes, that’s a real school) studying broadcast journalism and political science for the past three years, but I’m actually part alien and using this internship as a way to gain intel on Supergirl. When I’m not binge-watching The Flash, I can be found striving to maintain my Instagram aesthetic, tanning (read: getting sunburned) at Green Lake, trying to blend in with earthlings and going to concerts- ya know, all the normal #coolgirl things. Hope you enjoy the projects we put together this summer!

 

