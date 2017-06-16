That Time I Tried Going Platinum- A CW11 CreW Story

Okay I’m just going to come out and say it- I’m jealous of Liv from iZombie. I get that she has it pretty rough, seeing how she’s a zombie and all, but I would happily let myself become a member of the undead if it meant I could achieve platinum hair like hers. I tried to go platinum during my freshman year of college, but it didn’t really work out as I’d intended.

A Holi festival gone south had turned my naturally dark blonde hair into a muddy shade of brown with blue, red and purple spots that (despite my vigorous shampoo regimen) didn’t wash out. Pretty soon, a week had passed, it was the morning of formal, my hair was still brown and colorful and I was stressing out. Some of my sorority sisters recommended a place to get it dyed, and after quick phone call, I ran out to get my hair fixed. I decided that if I was going to dye my hair, I might as well go all out and have them make me platinum.

Once I was in the chair and had repeated the story of my colorful hair numerous times to the man who would be responsible for my new color (something about, “I was just having fun throwing paint,” didn’t seem to make sense to him), he told me that he would do his best, but my hair may be unfixable.

Three hours and 150 dollars later, I looked in the mirror to discover that my hair wasn’t the perfect shady of icy blonde I’d hoped for. It had been turned yellow with green highlights. The hairdresser just shrugged and told me that the only way he could get the green out is if I let him dye my hair darker, an idea I rejected immediately. That night, when my friends and I were getting ready for a formal, I received the moniker “Crunchy Avril Lavigne” and pictures of my green highlights serve as a reminder of the day my dreams of going platinum blonde died.

Written by, Aubrey Gelpieryn, CW11 Seattle Summer Intern

For more about Aubrey, click here!