The Originals – “The Feast of All Sinners”

June 19, 2017 8:01 AM
Filed Under: kstw, The Originals, cwtv, cw11 seattle

SEASON 3 FINALE

THE END OF ALWAYS AND FOREVER — In an explosive season finale, the Mikaelsons find themselves out of options as they face the all-powerful and un-killable entity known as The Hollow.  With the life of Hope (guest star Summer Fontana) at stake, Vincent (Yusuf Gatewood) proposes a final, desperate plan – one that will force Klaus (Joseph Morgan), Elijah (Daniel Gillies), Hayley (Phoebe Tonkin), Rebekah (guest star Claire Holt) and Freya (Riley Voelkel) to make the greatest sacrifice their family has ever endured.  Charles Michael Davis also stars.  Bethany Rooney directed the episode written by Michael Narducci (#413).  Original airdate: Friday, June 23, 2017 @ 8pm

