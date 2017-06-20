“The Beguiled” Advanced Movie Screening Passes!

June 20, 2017 7:00 AM
the beguiled postert art The Beguiled Advanced Movie Screening Passes!

To get your complimentary passes to the screening of THE BEGUILED go to http://focusfeaturesscreenings.com/ApOpH13831 and print an advance screening pass for you and a guest.

Please note: You must register for www.focusfeaturesscreenings.com first. Make sure to print out your passes and present them at the screening. Duplicate copies of passes will not be accepted.

Screening Info:
Tuesday, June 27th, 2017 at 7:00PM
Seattle, WA

THE BEGUILED

An injured Union soldier arrives at an all-female Southern boarding school during the Civil War. Soon, sexual tensions lead to dangerous rivalries as the women tend to his wounds and offer him shelter and companionship.

Movie Trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iBoLK5z_FHo

Release Date: Friday, June 30th, 2017

