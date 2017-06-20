The Pulse of Seattle! 6/23-6/25

June 20, 2017 10:00 AM
It’s the Pulse of Seattle on CW11 with Helen Martin – See what’s coming up in and around town!

This week’s Featured events: 

TASTE OF TACOMA on Friday, June 23rd through Sunday, June 25th at Point Defiance Park in Tacoma

Emerald Queen Casino’s Taste of Tacoma® presented by BECU is the “Ultimate Summer Get Together” featuring over 40+ restaurants & vendors, all-new South Sound Bites local restaurant showcase, craft & commercial goods vendors, live music on 4 stages, live cooking demonstrations & cook-offs at The Taste Cooks! stage, the Rose Garden which includes The Wine Bar and the Craft Beer Tasting, outdoor beer gardens, the Funtastic Carnival & more! #TasteYourSummer

MIDSOMER FESTIVAL on Saturday, June 24th through Saturday, June 25th in Carnation, WA

The lord of Camlann invites you to attend his Midsomer Festival, with  new Summer Games, crowning the King & Queen of Summer, puppetry, magic, crafts, archery, and minstrelsy.  Come to Somersetshire, ancient realm of Arthur the king, as our morning trumpet & proclamation open the village gates upon the colorful world of Chaucer’s England in 1376. The pace is leisurely: everything does not happen at once. The scale is small, intimate: leave behind the hectic 21st century.

Have a great weekend!

More about The Pulse of Seattle & Helen Martin here!

