It’s no secret that Jane the Virgin’s title character is a fan of riding the bus- I mean she almost gave birth on one! I used to hate the bus, but once I started driving, I changed my mind. On the bus, I don’t have to worry about finding street parking that doesn’t cut off at two hours, getting lost in the sea of one-way streets downtown or figuring out how to change lanes before accidentally getting on the I-5 express.

I’m the kind of person that likes to always stay busy, so I never feel like I have the leisure time required to sit down and read, or to catch up on old episodes of Jane the Virgin. Riding the bus gives me an extra hour in the morning to slowly wake up and mentally prepare for the day, instead of spending my commute stressing out over traffic and trying to suppress road rage.

When I’m on the bus, there’s nothing else to worry about. It’s a period of time when I don’t have to do anything, so I can just sit and relax. And even though the person sitting next to me gets a little too close sometimes, or other peoples’ loud phone conversations occasionally get uncomfortably intimate, the bus has become my favorite method of transportation. Besides, if it’s good enough for Jane Gloriana Villanueva, it’s good enough for me!

Written by, Aubrey Gelpieryn, CW11 Seattle Summer Intern

For more about Aubrey, click here!