If I Had Superpowers- A CW11 CreW Story

I’d be an awful superhero. Not that I would make a great supervillain either. I’d just be too lazy to actually do anything important with my powers. You know how Kara uses her heat vision to warm up coffee in Supergirl? That’s the kind of stuff I’d be down for. Beyond that, I don’t think I could have the energy to deal the complications that arise with having powers.

Superheroes are always running from one crisis to the next. In The Flash, Barry hardly has time to get coffee, let alone actually drink it, before running off to stop yet another evil metahuman. That kind of pressure would be way too high stress for me. There aren’t off-days or holidays or even lunch breaks. Once you put on a mask, hop on a time-traveling ship or take off your glasses, there’s no going back to a “normal life.”

Plus the bad guys always seem to stay hidden until a superhero realizes they have powers. If I never used my powers to fight crime or cause it, I could avoid the problem of supervillains altogether. It’s a simple chain: if they never find out about my powers, then they never have a need to use theirs and risk exposing themselves, so everything just carries on per-usual.

By keeping my powers low-key, I’d be able to have all the cool personal benefits (I’m guessing it’s super easy to stay in shape if you have superspeed, plus I’d never have to wait for the bus again), without any of the drama that results from actually using them to fend off evil. So while I’d totally love to have powers, I think the whole superhero thing might be a bit too implausible for me.

Written by, Aubrey Gelpieryn, CW11 Seattle Summer Intern

