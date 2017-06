THE WOMEN OF BAND IN SEATTLE

The cat’s out of the bag! Band in Seattle is ready to share what they’ve been putting together for their summer special – presenting the women of Band in Seattle! Tune in to CW11 Seattle – KSTW Saturday at 8 AND 11 for the hour-long special!

Saturday, July 1, 2017 @ 8 AND 11pm

FIND FULL EPISODES HERE: http://www.bandinseattle.com/