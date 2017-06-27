The Pulse of Seattle! 6/30-7/2

June 27, 2017 9:00 AM
Filed Under: Ballard, Center for Wooden Boats, cw11 seattle, Edible Garden Tour, gardening, Helen Martin, kstw, lake union, Seattle, The Pulse of Seattle, Wooden Boat Festival

It’s the Pulse of Seattle on CW11 with Helen Martin – See what’s coming up in and around town!

This week’s Featured events: 

HAPPY INDEPENDENCE DAY WEEKEND!

LAKE UNION WOODEN BOAT FESTIVAL on Saturday, July 1st through Tuesday, July 4th at The Center for Wooden Boats in South Lake Union

2017 festival poster for web The Pulse of Seattle! 6/30 7/2

The Wooden Boat Festival is designed to celebrate the maritime heritage of the Northwest, putting tools in hands and getting people out on the water in historic wooden boats. There’s nothing stuffy about the wooden boat festival. This is an old-fashioned, down-home waterfront event where everything is fun and most things are free.

EDIBLE GARDEN TOUR on Saturday, July 1st, 2017 in Kirke park in Ballard

egt12 pots The Pulse of Seattle! 6/30 7/2

Grow, don’t mow! Sustainable Ballard’s goal is to educate and inspire folks to grow food by giving examples of creative uses of parking strips, containers, raised beds, bee houses, chicken coops, goats, fruit trees, berries and more!  Meet the gardeners and ask questions.  The tour includes more than a dozen gardens to explore within walking distance of Kirke Park.  Your $10 supports Sustainable Ballard’s community projects. Now in it’s 9th year, the Edible Garden Tour has been an inspiration to hundreds of gardeners every summer.

Have a great weekend!

pulse dynlead rev The Pulse of Seattle! 6/30 7/2

More about The Pulse of Seattle & Helen Martin here!

More from The Pulse of Seattle!
Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this:

Listen Live