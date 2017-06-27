The Pulse of Seattle! 6/30-7/2

It’s the Pulse of Seattle on CW11 with Helen Martin – See what’s coming up in and around town!

This week’s Featured events:

HAPPY INDEPENDENCE DAY WEEKEND!

LAKE UNION WOODEN BOAT FESTIVAL on Saturday, July 1st through Tuesday, July 4th at The Center for Wooden Boats in South Lake Union

The Wooden Boat Festival is designed to celebrate the maritime heritage of the Northwest, putting tools in hands and getting people out on the water in historic wooden boats. There’s nothing stuffy about the wooden boat festival. This is an old-fashioned, down-home waterfront event where everything is fun and most things are free.

EDIBLE GARDEN TOUR on Saturday, July 1st, 2017 in Kirke park in Ballard Grow, don’t mow! Sustainable Ballard’s goal is to educate and inspire folks to grow food by giving examples of creative uses of parking strips, containers, raised beds, bee houses, chicken coops, goats, fruit trees, berries and more! Meet the gardeners and ask questions. The tour includes more than a dozen gardens to explore within walking distance of Kirke Park. Your $10 supports Sustainable Ballard’s community projects. Now in it’s 9th year, the Edible Garden Tour has been an inspiration to hundreds of gardeners every summer.

Have a great weekend!

