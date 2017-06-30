Finding Superheroes in Seattle: 4th of July Edition

It’s the 4th of July weekend, which means get ready for Fireworks, BBQ and of course, Superheroes. There are so many different events going on in Seattle to celebrate Independence Day, so I did some research and made a list of where you’re likely to spot some Superheroes over the long weekend.

Free Seattle concerts at the Ballard Locks. Most superheroes are too busy saving the world to work full-time at a high paying job. They don’t have a ton of extra money to spend on concerts with high ticket prices, so the free concerts at the Ballard Locks let them check out some cool local acts, while still being able to afford the suit on their back. Plus, this Saturday is the 100th anniversary of the locks so stop by to catch the “Discover Your Northwest Jazz Festival.” Superheroes love jazz. 4th of July Capitol Hill Picnic at Cal Anderson Park- Superheroes burn a ton of calories fighting crime, so they have to eat a ton to make up for it. With free hotdogs and a pie eating contest, The Capital Hill Picnic is the perfect place to spot a superhero carbo-loading before going off to defeat their next evil villain. Naturalization Ceremony at Fisher Pavilion- Supergirl was born on Krypton, but just like so many people, she became a proud American citizen. Seattle center is hosting the largest daytime Independence Day observation in the Northwest, where you can join with the community to welcome over 500 new U.S. citizen. You never know, one of them might be the next Supergirl!

Written by, Aubrey Gelpieryn, CW11 Seattle Summer Intern

