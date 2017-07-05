Get Betty’s Look!- A CW11 CreW Story

Ever wanted to look like Betty Cooper from CW11’s Riverdale? Well now you can in thee easy steps!

To start out, pull back your hair. Betty almost always wears her hair in her signature blond ponytail. Make sure it’s tight so people know you’re a serious gal when you’re running the school’s paper and investigating murders. In terms of colors and clothing, you’re going to want to use lots of light pinks. Pink has actually been shown to help reduce erratic behavior when used in prison cells, which is probably why Betty’s such a fan, because we’ve seen her become unhinged a few times on Riverdale. Finally, you want to keep a natural makeup look, while remembering that if there’s one thing that all the Riverdale characters have in common, it’s their flawless skin. Seriously I bet combined they’ve had less acne in their entire lives than I get in a week.

And there you have it! All you need now is a Veronica to fight you for Archie!

Written by, Aubrey Gelpieryn, CW11 Seattle Summer Intern

