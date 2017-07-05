Get Betty’s Look!- A CW11 CreW Story

July 5, 2017 9:21 AM
Filed Under: Betty, cw11 seattle, kstw, Riverdale, the cw crew
rvd01 as betty1 0948ra Get Bettys Look! A CW11 CreW Story

Riverdale — Image Number: RVD01_AS_BETTY1_0948.jpg — Pictured: Lili Reinhart as Betty Cooper — Photo: Art Streiber/The CW — ÃÂ© 2017 The CW Network. All Rights Reserved

Ever wanted to look like Betty Cooper from CW11’s Riverdale? Well now you can in thee easy steps!

  1. To start out, pull back your hair. Betty almost always wears her hair in her signature blond ponytail. Make sure it’s tight so people know you’re a serious gal when you’re running the school’s paper and investigating murders.
  2. In terms of colors and clothing, you’re going to want to use lots of light pinks. Pink has actually been shown to help reduce erratic behavior when used in prison cells, which is probably why Betty’s such a fan, because we’ve seen her become unhinged a few times on Riverdale.
  3. Finally, you want to keep a natural makeup look, while remembering that if there’s one thing that all the Riverdale characters have in common, it’s their flawless skin. Seriously I bet combined they’ve had less acne in their entire lives than I get in a week.

And there you have it! All you need now is a Veronica to fight you for Archie!

Written by, Aubrey Gelpieryn, CW11 Seattle Summer Intern
170616 02 aubrey portrait If the Legends Came to Seattle For more about Aubrey, click here!

 

More from Riverdale
Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this:

Listen Live