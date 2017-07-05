Living the ‘Summer of George’- A CW11 CreW story

There’s an episode of Seinfeld where George declares it to be “The summer of George.” Then he goes on to list three things he plans to do to mark the occasion. Essentially it’s the ultimate bucketlist, so I decided to take a crack at it this summer and share my experiences.

“I’m gonna read a book. From beginning to end. In that order.”

The first book I chose to read was “The Bell Jar” by Sylvia Plath. It felt great to do some reading, and it’s definitely something I plan to do more of this summer. However, it caused me to spend a few hours contemplating the meaning of life after I’d completed it, so next time I think I’ll go for a cheerier novel with less mental breakdowns.

“I’m gonna play frolf.”

Playing frolf should’ve been easy. After all, I live in Seattle, which is home to all the weird sports that hipsters play. Unfortunately, all the frolf clubs in the area were too far away for me, so I settled for a few rounds of pickleball instead.

“Time to taste the fruits and let the juices drip down my chin.”

This is horribly overrated. I don’t know what George was thinking when he came up with this one. For starters, my whole face got sticky and now there’s a plum juice stain on my favorite shirt. Fruit’s great (eat your fruits and veggie kids), but I definitely prefer the non-juice-dripping varieties.

Written by, Aubrey Gelpieryn, CW11 Seattle Summer Intern

