Whose Line is it Anyway? – “Wil Wheaton”

July 5, 2017 8:36 AM
Filed Under: cw11 seattle, cwtv, kstw, Whose Line, whose line is it anyway

IT’S OUT OF THIS UNIVERSE FUNNY — WITH GUEST STAR APPEARANCE BY WIL WHEATON Hosted by comedian Aisha Tyler, cast members Ryan Stiles, Wayne Brady and Colin Mochrie, along with guest comedian Gary Anthony Williams, put their comedic skills to the test through a series of spontaneous improv games that are prompted only by random ideas supplied by the studio audience.  The four performers must use the little information they have and their wild imaginations to depict different characters and an array of scenes, as well as perform songs.  After each round of improvisation, Aisha will dole out points to our four performers and declare a winner at the end of every episode.  Directed by Geraldine Dowd (401). Original airdate: Monday, July 10, 2017 @ 9pm

