My Favorite Jane the Virgin Guest Stars- A CW11 CreW Story

One of my favorite things about Jane the Virgin is the fun guest stars and celebrity cameos that take place on the show. Here are what I consider to be the best celebrity appearances on the show:

5. Bruno Mars- He sings at Jane’s wedding, and it’s the perfect number to celebrate her dream wedding.

4. Juanes- I LOVE JUANES. Even though we don’t get to hear him sing in the show, seeing him act as a record producer on my TV screen is still perfection.

3. Kesha- I think Kesha was born to play the “Twenty-something wannabe rock star.”

2. Britney Spears- Turns out Britney and Rogelio have a feud that goes way back, but the highlight of her appearance on Jane the Virgin has to be her choreographed entrances and exits with her entourage.

1. Paulina Rubio- Whether she’s a talking poster who tells Xo to change her shoes, reminding her, “You’re sexy; you’re not a stripper,” or she’s giving Xo support at the bar, Rubio shines in every scene she’s in.

Written by, Aubrey Gelpieryn, CW11 Seattle Summer Intern

