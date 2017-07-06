My First Tattoo – A CW11 CreW Story

Tattoos play a significant role in Arrow. Oliver Queen has a couple of them. One of his even contains mystical properties. While neither of my tattoos have powers, I like to think they’re still pretty cool.

I got my first tattoo after I came back from a week in a Nicaraguan rain forest. When I returned to the States, I knew I had to commemorate the experience by tattooing a constellation on my shoulder.

I think something in the universe was trying to prevent me from inking my skin, because it took three tries before I actually left with a tattoo. The first time I was incredibly anxious. I showed up to the tattoo parlor with a group of friends, filled out the form and was waiting for about 20 minutes before I realized I’d left my ID at my dorm and awkwardly ducked out of the establishment. The next time I went, my friends and I found ourselves in horrible traffic. By the time we made it to the tattoo parlor, they’d already locked their doors for the night.

My third time, I was finally successful. I was studying at a coffee shop across the street from where I’d wanted to get my tattoo done. After reading for a few chapters of my Econ textbook, I told the people next to me that I wanted to finally get it done. In a little under three minutes later, I emerged from the back room of the tattoo parlor, freshly inked and feeling more like Oliver Queen than ever.

Written by, Aubrey Gelpieryn, CW11 Seattle Summer Intern

For more about Aubrey, click here!