Riverdale at Seattle Concerts – A CW11 CreW Story

Summer concerts in Seattle are great. With a variety of venues in the city and so many different acts traveling through, there’s almost always something for everyone. If the characters from CW11’s Riverdale were in Seattle this summer, these are the concerts they’d attend.

Betty- Shawn Mendes at KeyArena- 7/9

A classic girl-next-door, all-American type gal, Betty Cooper would be first in line to see the 18-year-old singer. As wholesome as Betty is, she’d feel right at home in standard Seattle venue.

Jughead- All Time Low at The Showbox Sodo 7/11

Jughead Jones is a bit of a punk, and All Time Low is only band that could possibly be angsty enough for him. Showbox Sodo’s a converted-warehouse-turned-concert venue, which is exactly the kind of place where Jughead would hang out.

Archie- Aimee Mann at Woodland Park Zoo 7/18

Aspiring musician Archie Andrews would absolutely be a fan of singer-songwriter Aimee Mann. Her slow, soulful lyrics would inspire him for some of his own compositions. The outdoor venue would seem relaxing for Archie, whose own life is often as chaotic as a zoo.

Veronica- Portugal. The Man at the Paramount Theatre 7/20

The Paramount is grandiose and glamorous, just like Veronica Lodge. Meanwhile, Portugal. The Man is still low-key enough that the ever trendy Veronica could brag about how she saw them live before they got big.

Cheryl- Lady GaGa at Tacoma Dome 8/5

Just like the Tacoma Dome, Chery Blossom is all about going bigger and better. There’s no way she’d miss a concert that’s sure to be as elaborate and impressive as the Lady Gaga herself.

Written by, Aubrey Gelpieryn, CW11 Seattle Summer Intern

For more about Aubrey, click here!