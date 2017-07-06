The Pulse of Seattle! 7/7-7/9

July 6, 2017 9:00 AM
It’s the Pulse of Seattle on CW11 with Helen Martin – See what’s coming up in and around town!

This week’s Featured events: 

REDMOND DERBY DAYS on Friday, July 7th through Saturday, July 8th at Redmond City Hall

Redmond Derby Days is a summer festival, rooted in the spirit of competition; that celebrates the uniqueness of Redmond through parades, races, contests, game booths, carnival rides, arts, music, food and much more! It all started in 1940 as a bike derby and parade for the community to raise money for holiday decorations and athletic equipment. Today, Derby Days celebrates Redmond’s diverse community coming together as a team and offers all ages a chance to participate in a fun summer festival setting.

SEATTLE NIGHT RIDE on Friday, July 7th, 2017 beginning and ending at Peddler Brewing Company in Ballard

City lights, summer nights, and glowing bikes at the Seattle Night Ride! Back for a third year, the Seattle Night Ride is a fun and unique urban event for anyone who enjoys a summer night cruise by bike. The 15-mile flat route begins in Ballard at Peddler Brewing Company along the Burke-Gilman Trail and winds through Fremont, Lake Union, & Queen Anne. Riders will have the opportunity to trick out their bikes and join a rockin’ bike train before heading out for the night. The midpoint will feature entertainment, snacks and more! The route ends at Peddler Brewing Company for the Night Ride after party with a food truck, local craft brews, bean bag toss and much more! Costumes and bike accessories (safe for riding) are welcome and highly encouraged! Please note that, in addition to your helmet, a HEAD LIGHT, RED TAIL LIGHT and a red rear reflector are required for this ride. Riders need to be safe! Registration includes one beer ticket and a sweet giveaway item. Rider capacity is limited, so register today! 

Have a great weekend!

More about The Pulse of Seattle & Helen Martin here!

