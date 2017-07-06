Watching TV with My Sister – A CW11 CreW Story

Yesterday I got a text from my little sister that read, “Flash and Arrow are so connected. What the heck.”

Apart from growing up side-by-side, my sister and I have practically nothing in common. She once put it best when she said, “Aubrey, it’s weird because I’m like chill but you’re really not.” However, despite her innate ability to be cool and my lack of such skills, we’ve always been able to bond over TV. In fact, some of our most riveting discussions have been debates on which one of us is more of a Lorelai Gilmore, or who would be Serena to the other one’s Blair.

Our current TV fixation is “Arrowverse” the CW11 TV world that encompasses The Flash, Supergirl, Legends of Tomorrow and of course, Arrow. Instead of watching the shows together, we watched the reverse of them, so while I was getting hooked on Arrow, she was following the Flash. She just made the switch over to Arrow and let me tell you, it feels great to be able to finally talk to her about Oliver Queen.

There’s just one issue, now that she’s started watching, she doesn’t want me to spoil anything. Which is absolutely ridiculous. I waited for months for her to finally get into Arrow. I guess, in her defense, I still won’t let her spoil Supergirl for me.

Written by, Aubrey Gelpieryn, CW11 Seattle Summer Intern

For more about Aubrey, click here!