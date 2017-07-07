Hooten & The Lady – “The Amazon”

July 7, 2017 8:20 AM
Filed Under: cw11 seattle, cwtv, Hooten & the Lady, kstw

SERIES PREMIERE

TWO GLOBETROTTING TREAURE HUNTERS SET OUT TO RECOVER PRICELESS ARTIFACTS — Maverick adventurer Hooten (Michael Landes) and fearless historical expert Lady Alexandra (Ophelia Lovibond) embark on a mission to find legendary artifacts.  Hooten is a smooth-talking, yet foolhardy, lone wolf, who often finds himself in sticky situations.  Lady Alexandra is an aristocrat and British Museum curator who, despite being straight-laced, is eager to follow in the footsteps of history’s great archaeologists and venture to uncharted lands. Meeting in the thick of the Amazon jungle, they form an unlikely partnership as they travel the globe in pursuit of hidden treasures. Jane Seymour, Shaun Parkes, Jessica Hynes and Jonathan Bailey also star.  Colin Teague directed the episode written by Tony Jordan (#101).  Original airdate: Thursday, July 13, 2017 @ 9pm

