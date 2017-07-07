Talent Shows – A CW11 CreW Story

One of the more relatable moments on Riverdale this season was when Archie got stage fright and was scared to perform at his school’s talent show. Trust me Archie, we’ve all be there.

My most memorable school talent show was the first one I participated in. I was four years old and had prepared a number to sing in front of everyone at my elementary school. The song was “My Favorite Things” from the Sound of music.

Someone helped me adjust the microphone so it was short enough for my almost four-foot tall self to reach, and I began to perform the song that I’d spent weeks practicing with my mom. When I stopped, everyone clapped.

There was just one problem: the song wasn’t finished.

I’d forgotten the second half of the song and when I’d paused to try to remember it, the audience interpreted as the end. With all of the authority that my kindergarten-self could muster, I informed my adoring fans that I hadn’t finished, to the surprise of the children and parents in the audience. After pausing for a while, I remembered the last couple of lines, started singing from here and finished the song.

Even though it can be scary to put yourself out there and perform in front of other people, what’s the worst that could happen? You just have to be brave and if things fall apart, push though. Just like I found the courage to continue singing, so did Archie (and thank goodness because his song was perfect).

Written by, Aubrey Gelpieryn, CW11 Seattle Summer Intern

