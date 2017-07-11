The Pulse of Seattle! 7/14-7/16

It’s the Pulse of Seattle on CW11 with Helen Martin – See what’s coming up in and around town!

KIRKLAND UNCORKED on Friday, July 14th through Sunday, July 16th at Marina Park in Kirkland, WA

Kirkland Uncorked is Washington’s summer wine festival. Taking place July 14-16, 2017 in scenic Marina Park (25 Lakeshore Plaza Dr), the festival, a weekend long celebration of world-class Washington wineries, is a benefit for the Homeward Pet Adoption. The festival is split into two parts, a 21+ Tasting Garden and an all ages Street Fair. The Tasting Garden features wine tasting, live music, a Friday Burger Brawl and a Saturday Grill-Off. The Street Fair features a Boat Show, the Uncorked Market, the CityDog Dog Modeling Contest, and a Saturday Food Truck Feast.

KENT CORNUCOPIA DAYS on Friday, July 14th through Sunday, July 16th, 2017 in Downtown Kent, WA The annual Kent Cornucopia Days in Kent, Washington, is a community celebration that features sporting competitions, arts and crafters from across the country and carnival attractions. The four-day extravaganza also consists of dragon boat races, a 5k fun run, soccer tournament, a parade, skateboard contests, rides, Miss Cornucopia pageant, live musical performances and over 600 vendors.

