What CW11 Show You Should Watched Based on Your Zodiac

I am someone who strongly believes in astrological signs and what they mean about people. In fact, I tend to be incredibly judgmental of people just based on what their star sign says. So based on your zodiac, I’ve decided what CW11 show you should watch next.

Aries (March 21- April 19): Arrow

Arrow is a little more violent than its CW superhero show counterparts. Okay, considerably more violent. Those born under Aries are known for their independence and courage, but they also have an aggressive side, which means they’d love the action in Arrow.

Taurus (April 20- May 20): Seinfeld

Once a Taurus makes up their mind, they stick to it. Seinfeld is just as dependable as a Taurus. It’s the Old Faithful of comedy TV because, let’s face it, Seinfeld’s not going off air any time soon.

Gemini (May 21- June 20): Riverdale

Geminis, the twins, are known for being pretty shady. Beyond the infamous Blossom twins in Riverdale, the town itself has two sides: light and dark. The conflicting natures of the two sides is the type of televised conflict that Geminis can’t get enough of.

Cancer (June 21- July 22): Family Guy

Cancers aren’t the most reliable, you can never be too sure what you’re going to get from them. Family Guy is similar because you can’t really tell what way an episode is going to go until you’re already a few minutes in.

Leo (July 23- August 22): Jane The Virgin

Leos are hot tempered and love the spotlight, so Jane the Virgin is more than relatable for them. Besides, considering how shallow he is, there’s no way Roghellio isn’t a Leo.

Virgo (August 23- September 22): The Flash

Virgos are known for overthinking things. Remember the entire time Barry was pining for a relationship with Iris? That was full on Virgo. Flashpoint? Not so much.

Libra (September 23- October 22): Supergirl

A superhero who doesn’t like conflict? Sounds like Libras! Just like Supergirl, Libras are peace-makers who just want to see everyone happy. Unfortunately, that can be hard to do when you’re an alien with superpowers.

Scorpio (October 23- November 21): Crazy Ex-Girlfriend

Like Rebecca Bunch, the protagonist in Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, Scorpios are known for their crazy side. They’re passionate and extreme to a fault and probably would view the antics in Crazy Ex-Girlfriend as just another normal day.

Sagittarius (November 22- December 21): Legends of Tomorrow

Sagittarius love adventure and there’s no adventure more epic than one that traverses time and space, like what happens in Legends of Tomorrow.

Capricorn (December 22- January 19): Supernatural

Nothing is more important to Capricorns than family. At the core of Supernatural are two brothers who would do anything for each other. Sure they hunt monsters too, but Capricorns all know that’s irrelevant compared to the relationship between Dean and Sam.

Aquarius (January 2- February 18): Mike & Molly

Aquarius doesn’t care about what other people think. So what if Mike & Molly isn’t the most popular show on TV right now? It’s still always makes everyone laugh, and watching the same thing as everyone else doesn’t make you cool anyway.

Pisces (February 19- March 20): iZombie

Pisces are born daydreamers and sometimes have difficulty separating reality from fiction. This makes iZombie the perfect combination of the two because it combines the totally real location of Seattle with the (hopefully) fictional situation of turning into a zombie.

Written by, Aubrey Gelpieryn, CW11 Seattle Summer Intern

For more about Aubrey, click here!