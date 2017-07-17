Masters of Illusion – “Warped, Wacky and Weird”

TESTING YOUR OWN REALITY — Hosted by Dean Cain, “Masters of Illusion” features amazing magic performed by cutting-edge illusionists, escape artists and performers displaying skills ranging from perplexing interactive mind magic to hilarious comedy routines — all in front of a studio audience. Magicians featured in this episode include Jason Bishop, Barry and Stuart, Ed Alonzo, Nathan Burton, Farrell Dillon, Shaw Farquhar and Les Arnold & Dazzle (#406). Original airdate: Friday, July 21, 2017 @ 8pm

