The Pulse of Seattle! 7/21-7/23

It’s the Pulse of Seattle on CW11 with Helen Martin – See what’s coming up in and around town!

This week’s Featured events:

THE BITE OF SEATTLE on Friday, July 21st through Sunday, July 23rd at Seattle Center

Voted “Best Food Festival” the Groupon Bite of Seattle® is Seattle’s Original Food & Beverage Showcase featuring 60+ restaurants & pop-up vendors, Craft Beer & Cider Tasting, 4 live music stages including a Family Fun stage, free Bite Movie Night on Friday, July 21st, outdoor beer gardens, live cooking demonstrations and cook-offs on The Bite Cooks! stage, The Alley benefiting Food Lifeline, sponsor tours & more! #BiteintoSummerFREE ADMISSION!

STRAWBERRY FESTIVAL on Friday, July 21st through Sunday, July 23rd, 2017 Various Locations on Vashon Island, WA It not a real summer on Vashon without the STRAWBERRY FESTIVAL GRAND PARADE! The parade kicks off on Saturday, July 22th, at 11:00 AM with the Children’s Parade followed by the Grand Parade. FREE ADMISSION!

Have a great weekend!

More about The Pulse of Seattle & Helen Martin here!