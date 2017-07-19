What Music is Archie Listening To?

The other day I saw a tweet that said Archie from Riverdale’s favorite song would be “Hey There Delilah.” This made me wonder: what other music would Archie Andrews, teen heartthrob and amateur musician listen to? Here’s what I’ve come up with:
- Literally anything by Ed Sheeran- This was an easy one. Archie would probably idolize Ed Sheeran, who is known for his acoustic numbers and singer-songwriter persona. Archie already copied Ed with his red hair, who knows, maybe next he’ll start performing covers of his songs!
- I Will Follow You into the Dark by Death Cab for Cutie- This popular alt-rock band from Washington is known for their distinct lyrical style and unique instrumentation. Archie would totally sing along to this song every time it came on his radio.
- Stitches by Shawn Mendes- Shawn Mendes is the king of the teen-pop scene right now, which is why this classic hit of his would be a favorite of Archie’s. What Archie is to Riverdale, Shawn Mendes is to the whole world right now.
- How Am I Different by Aimee Man- Her slow, soulful lyrics would connect with Archie on a more intimate level. He’d play this number after he has a yet another rough day trying to figure out a balance between music and sports.
- Brightside by The Killers- Don’t lie. You still listen to this song; we all still listen to this song. Archie wouldn’t be a teenager without this number lurking around on a playlist or two.