What Music is Archie Listening To?

The other day I saw a tweet that said Archie from Riverdale’s favorite song would be “Hey There Delilah.” This made me wonder: what other music would Archie Andrews, teen heartthrob and amateur musician listen to? Here’s what I’ve come up with:

Literally anything by Ed Sheeran- This was an easy one. Archie would probably idolize Ed Sheeran, who is known for his acoustic numbers and singer-songwriter persona. Archie already copied Ed with his red hair, who knows, maybe next he’ll start performing covers of his songs! I Will Follow You into the Dark by Death Cab for Cutie- This popular alt-rock band from Washington is known for their distinct lyrical style and unique instrumentation. Archie would totally sing along to this song every time it came on his radio. Stitches by Shawn Mendes- Shawn Mendes is the king of the teen-pop scene right now, which is why this classic hit of his would be a favorite of Archie’s. What Archie is to Riverdale, Shawn Mendes is to the whole world right now. How Am I Different by Aimee Man- Her slow, soulful lyrics would connect with Archie on a more intimate level. He’d play this number after he has a yet another rough day trying to figure out a balance between music and sports. Brightside by The Killers- Don’t lie. You still listen to this song; we all still listen to this song. Archie wouldn’t be a teenager without this number lurking around on a playlist or two.