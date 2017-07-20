A Show for Every Situation

TV allows us to escape from the real world for a little bit. It throws us into a fantasy universe where virgins are pregnant, superheroes save cities and zombies aren’t necessarily the bad guys. Sometimes, the hour spent watching your favorite show can completely turn your day around, or at the least, remind you to stop stressing about whatever’s bringing you down. Just like music, a lot of people change what they like to watch on TV based on situations they’re in or how they’re feeling. So with that in mind, I’ve compiled some recommendations for shows you should watch during different life situations.

When you move across the country for college and find yourself missing Seattle- iZombie

This Seattle-based show has just enough references to local spots in the PNW to make you have the comfort of visiting home even when you’re a five-hour flight away.

Bonus: Aly Michalka, who plays Liv’s best friend/roommate Peyton, grew up in Seattle!

When you’re having a girl’s night- Riverdale

With all the stuff that happens in Riverdale, you’ll be able to have conversations and develop theories that will continue long after you finish an episode. Would you go for Archie or Jughead? Are you more of a Betty or a Veronica? Is it possible that Jason’s really a zombie?

Bonus: Archie’s abs. Enough said.

When you’re trying to avoid writing a history paper that’s due tomorrow- Legends of Tomorrow

Tell yourself that you’re just trying to get some more historical context. Maybe Camelot wasn’t real, but the 1950’s were, so watching an episode or two of the time-traveling squad’s adventures could give you the inspiration you need to start writing.

Bonus: Just like in the Legends of Tomorrow episode “The Chicago Way,” Al Capone was convicted for tax evasion. Who’s to say the rest of what happens in the show isn’t historically accurate?

When your mom swings by for a surprise visit- Jane the Virgin

There’s enough drama in this show to (almost) make you forget that you’re spending your Friday night sitting on the sofa with your mom, and not out with your friends. Besides, the fantastic mother-daughter relationships in the show remind how lucky you are to have such a great mom.

Bonus: You don’t have to worry about uncomfortable sex scenes popping onto your screen!

When you get stuck babysitting your younger cousins- The Flash

The Flash is great because both kids and adults love it. They’ll get to fill of superheroes fighting bad guys, and you’ll get to ogle over Barry Allen in that red suit. Bonus: Have them race outside after watching an episode to see if they can be as fast as The Flash (and to tire them out before bedtime).

When you get dumped/cheated on/feel single- Crazy Ex-Girlfriend

There’s an episode of Crazy Ex-Girlfriend for every sucky situation you find yourself in romantically. Jealous of your ex’s new girlfriend? Try season 2, episode 7. Did you accidently text the guy you like a personal message intended for you best friend? Don’t stress! Just watch episode 11 in season 1, appropriately titled, “That Text Was Not Meant for Josh!”

Bonus: Not only is there an episode for all your wackiest situations, but there’s also song and dance numbers to remind you that you’re not the only one who worries about no one showing up to your parties!