Sabrina the Teenage Witch in Riverdale: Five Things You Need to Know

Unbeknownst to most fans of Riverdale who aren’t well-read on the Comics, another popular character hails from the same fictional universe as Archie and the gang. In the comic book series, Sabrina Spellman, AKA Sabrina the teenage witch, lives in a small town over the river called Greendale. There have been many rumors about what her connection to the show will be, if any. Here are some thing you need to know about Sabrina, Riverdale, and her possible appearance next season:

She’s been confirmed to appear sometime on the show by K.J. Appa.

That’s right, the actor who plays Archie himself may have confirmed her arrival. Appa’s words were:

“Sabrina, I don’t know if you’re familiar with Sabrina from the comics, she’s going to come… Yeah. She comes in our last episode.”

But wait, why wasn’t she in the last episode? Let’s look at that next.

Show runner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa wanted to wait to introduce her until after season one.

In an interview with Comicbook.com, Aguirre-Sacasa explains that

“There’s no secret that I love that character, and that that character is a huge part of the Archie universe. The truth is, we did talk a lot about introducing Sabrina, but she’s such an important character and it’s such a big idea to introduce the supernatural into a natural world that honestly when we got to the finale — it was before that, it was maybe a couple of months before that — we kind of realized that there was so much stuff to play that if we introduced Sabrina, it would kind of overshadow everything that we had planned.”

Introducing both the supernatural aspect AND a character as big as Sabrina would take a lot of the focus away from the story season one spent so long curating. Perhaps it was the original plan to introduce her in the first season before they changed it, explaining K.J. Appa’s statement. Having a whole new season around her arrival might be the better way to go.

She was in the last episode… kind of… in a way…

She wasn’t in the last episode personally, but in the opening montage of episode 13 there is a quick scene of FP in his cell reading the comic book “Chilling Adventures in Sorcery,” which is narrated by none other than Sabrina.

If this Easter egg isn’t a hint for her upcoming appearance, then I don’t know what is.

Fans are pushing for Disney actress Dove Cameron to play the spell-caster.

Followers of the show point to the visual similarities between Cameron and Sabrina. It even trended on Twitter for some time, with both Archie Comics and the actress responding themselves:

I could be totally wrong and she could never come.

This is, of course, all speculation. For Sabrina to come on the show it would have to take a pretty sharp supernatural turn. Riverdale hasn’t done anything supernatural yet and some fans may be put off by the change. It could also change important aspects of the first season. For example, Cheryl’s dreams of the undead Jason could turn out to be more than just visions. After all, he did go to the side of the river that Greendale is on. Thanks to his decomposing appearance when he attacks her, some fans have even speculated zombies as a possibility. Would the writers be willing to take such a risk? To be fair, the CW does have a lot of history with the supernatural; The Vampire Diaries, The Originals, and not to mention the show actually titled Supernatural. It wouldn’t be too far of a reach for more monsters, ghosts, and witches to be on the network.

If Sabrina does come, I’ll be happy to see how they add supernatural twists and turns to the characters. Even if she doesn’t present herself, it will be interesting to find out what the producers of the show end up doing on season two. Hopefully our questions will be answered in the exciting return of Riverdale on CW, premiering October 11.