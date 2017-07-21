Hooten & The Lady – “Egypt”

July 21, 2017 7:00 AM
HOOTEN AND LADY ALEX TEAM UP IN EGYPT — Alex (Ophelia Lovibond) travels to Egypt, where she teams up again with Hooten (Michael Landes) to find the long-lost tomb of Alexander the Great.  They soon find they are not alone, but being chased by some locals that are on their trail and determined to stop them at any cost.  Jane Seymour, Jonathan Bailey, Shaun Parkes and Jessica Hynes also star.  Justin Molotnikov directed the episode written by Richard Zajdlic (#103).  Original airdate: Thursday, July 27, 2017 @ 9pm

