CW Actresses Who Have Guest Starred in Other CW Shows

July 26, 2017 4:16 PM
Filed Under: Actresses, Adelaide Kane, Candice Patton, CW, Danielle Panabaker, Emily Bett Rickards, kristen kreuk, melissa Benoist, nina dobrev, rachel bilson
"Hairdos and Holidays"-- Pictured (L-R): Rachel Bilson as Dr. Zoe Hart and Wilson Bethel as Wade in HART OF DIXIE on THE CW. Photo Credit: Scott Alan Humbert /Â©2011 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved

Have you noticed some of your favorite actresses in more than one of our shows? Check out these stars and when they appeared in another CW series!

 

Rachel Bilson

HartOfDixie_Dlead

Bilson, who played Zoe Hart in Hart of Dixie, had a cameo in the final season of Gossip Girl.

Nina Dobrev

Nina Dobrev announces she's leaving The Vampire Diaries on Instagram

Our favorite female blood sucker from The Vampire Diaries kept with vampires and appeared in CW’s The Originals.

 

Kristin Kreuk

cwgeekspeak kristinkreuk0071 CW Actresses Who Have Guest Starred in Other CW Shows

Catherine Chandler of Beauty and the Beast used her charm long before the show as Superman’s love interest, Lana Lang, in Smallville.

Melissa Benoist

Supergirl 042417

As the star of Supergirl, she also flew to appear in episodes of The Flash, Arrow, and DC’s Legends of Tomorrow in cross overs.

Emily Bett Rickards

Arrow 020616

Playing the bad-ass computer genius on Arrow, Rickards has helped other heroes in The Flash and DC’s Legends of Tomorrow.

Candice Patton

=Flash 051617

Patton, who plays Iris West on The Flash, was also on One Tree Hill.

Danielle Panabaker 

FLASH032916c

While portraying Dr. Caitlin Snow on the Flash, Panabaker also has guest starred on Arrow. Expect to see more of her in other shows as the Arrow-verse expands.

Adelaide Kane

reign 021717 CW Actresses Who Have Guest Starred in Other CW Shows

For such a serious role as Mary from Reign (left), Kane has also made us laugh on Whose Line is it Anyway.

Written by, Bryan Nakata, CW11 Seattle Summer Intern
aaeaaqaaaaaaaawwaaaajde0mge5otc5lwm4ymytndlmni05nte1lwyzmdjmoty4mtzlng CW Actresses Who Have Guest Starred in Other CW Shows For more about Bryan, click here!

More from The CW11 "CreW"
Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this:

Listen Live