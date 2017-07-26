CW Actresses Who Have Guest Starred in Other CW Shows

Have you noticed some of your favorite actresses in more than one of our shows? Check out these stars and when they appeared in another CW series!

Rachel Bilson

Bilson, who played Zoe Hart in Hart of Dixie, had a cameo in the final season of Gossip Girl.

Nina Dobrev

Our favorite female blood sucker from The Vampire Diaries kept with vampires and appeared in CW’s The Originals.

Kristin Kreuk

Catherine Chandler of Beauty and the Beast used her charm long before the show as Superman’s love interest, Lana Lang, in Smallville.

Melissa Benoist

As the star of Supergirl, she also flew to appear in episodes of The Flash, Arrow, and DC’s Legends of Tomorrow in cross overs.

Emily Bett Rickards

Playing the bad-ass computer genius on Arrow, Rickards has helped other heroes in The Flash and DC’s Legends of Tomorrow.

Candice Patton

Patton, who plays Iris West on The Flash, was also on One Tree Hill.

Danielle Panabaker

While portraying Dr. Caitlin Snow on the Flash, Panabaker also has guest starred on Arrow. Expect to see more of her in other shows as the Arrow-verse expands.

Adelaide Kane

For such a serious role as Mary from Reign (left), Kane has also made us laugh on Whose Line is it Anyway.

Written by, Bryan Nakata, CW11 Seattle Summer Intern

