My Life Needs A Laugh Track

I’m funny. No scratch that, I’m hilarious. The only issue is lately people don’t seem to realize it. I think the issue is my sarcasm is often misinterpreted as being serious. The other day I was watching Seinfeld when I realized the solution to my issue: I need a laugh track.

If I had a laugh track, people wouldn’t have to be confused about when to laugh at my jokes. I could go back to having people understand that I’m funny without having to actually tell them. Even if one of my quips totally missed the mark, I could still count on an automated track going off to make it seem like what I said warranted a room full of laughs.

Clearly the issue at hand isn’t that I’m not as funny as I think I am, it’s just that other people are too worried about accidentally offending me by laughing. It might be hard to sync up a high quality laugh track to go around everywhere with me. Maybe I’ll invest in one of those little button laugh-noise gadgets instead. It might be weird at first, but at least people would feel comfortable admitting that I’m funny!

Written by, Aubrey Gelpieryn, CW11 Seattle Summer Intern

For more about Aubrey, click here!