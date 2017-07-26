The Pulse of Seattle! 7/27-7/30

It’s the Pulse of Seattle on CW11 with Helen Martin – See what’s coming up in and around town!

This week’s Featured events:

TASTING FLIGHT on Thursday, July 27th through Friday, July 28th at the Woodland Park Zoo

Experience the Northwest’s finest boutique wines on the zoo’s picturesque North Meadow with Tasting Flight presented by Delta Air Lines. This is an after-hours, adults-only fundraiser event for Woodland Park Zoo. Must be 21 or over and have valid ID for event entry. Bring your own glass! Event includes: Admission for one event night, July 27 or July 28, 10 tastings from more than 40 wineries, additional tasting tickets available for purchase, full bottles from participating wineries available for purchase, concessions available for purchase, music hosted by KEXP DJs Morgan and John Richards, animal encounters, access to some award-winning animal exhibits, & glasses of wine available for purchase

TORCHLIGHT PARADE on Saturday, July 29th @ 7:30pm at Seattle Center/Downtown Each year on one magical summer night, thousands of spectators gather to watch as more than 100 parade units march, float and dance in celebration of Seattle. Now in its 68th year, the Alaska Airlines Seafair Torchlight Parade offers something for everyone. Whether you’re a child, child-at-heart or somewhere in between, we guarantee memories of entertainment to last a lifetime. This event is free and open to the public, with reserved seating available for purchase. Have a great weekend!

