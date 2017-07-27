The Cast of Dynasty: Then and Now

With the reboot of the popular 1980s soap Dynasty set to return this fall on CW, find out how the new cast compares to the old with this side-by-side comparison.

Blake Carrington

The man, the myth, the legend. Blake Carrington is the patriarch of the family and a self-made millionaire. His company, Denver-Carrington, supplies oil on the global scale. Original Hollywood legend John Forsyth, who also play Charlie on Charlie’s Angels, was the perfect choice for the first Blake Carrington. With shows such as Melrose Place, Private Practice and many others under his belt, Grant Show will take the reigns as Atlanta’s biggest business man in the 2017 reboot.

Crystal Flores

Is she in it for the money or love? This is the edge Crystal balances on when she is to become the newest member of the family – as Blake’s wife. Be sure to watch the drama that occurs when she infiltrates the Carringtons through holy matrimony. When actress Linda Evans took the screen in the original, the character was actually named Krystle Grant. Crystal Flores is the updated name for the 2017 version, who will be portrayed by Peruvian actress Nathalie Kelly.

Fallon Carrington

Our protagonist of the series, Fallon is the daughter of the wealthy tycoon Blake Carrington and most suitable to follow in her father’s footsteps. Confident that she will be promoted to a leadership role in the company, she instead is met with undesirable news: her father is getting married. The struggle between Fallon and the new wife is one to be sure to watch. Actress Pamela Sue Martin starred in the original Dynasty. She also was a regular in The Hardy Boys/Nancy Drew Mysteries. You may know the new actress, Elizabeth Gillie, from Nickelodeon shows such as Victorious and Sam and Cat.

Steven Carrington

Groundbreaking and important for the original Dynasty, Steven is noteworthy for being one of the first gay main characters on American television. He was actually played by two different actors during the series’ first run, Al Corley (1981-82) and Jack Coleman (1983-88). Coleman Is pictured due to the length of time he portrayed the character. The new actor, up-and-coming James Mackay, has also played a role in Hacksaw Ridge and episodes of The Tomorrow People.

Michael Culhane

Michael Culhane played a somewhat short role in the original Dynasty, leaving at the end of the first season and returning for a stint in the seventh. However, it’s an important one. As the driver for the Carrington’s, things heat up when he begins a sexual relationship with Fallon – leading to trouble. Wayne Northrop took on this devious character in the 1980s, and also had roles such as Roman on Days of Our Lives. Robert Christopher Riley, who is most known for roles on Tyler Perry’s For Better or Worse and The Bourne Legacy, will be spicing things up for the new season.

Want to see more? Dynasty will be premiering this fall on Wednesday, October 11, only on CW!

Written by, Bryan Nakata, CW11 Seattle Summer Intern

For more about Bryan, click here!