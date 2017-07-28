Getting Married- a CW11 CreW Story

You know how single women in their lower thirties are always complaining about how Facebook has become a place for people to brag about their engagements and babies? That’s how I feel about Jane the Virgin. First of all, does anyone get proposed to as many times as Jane does? It’s like everyone who meets her just thinks she’s the one instantaneously.

After a particularly lonely Tuesday night spent binge-watching Jane the Virgin, I realized that I’m ready to get married too. Sure, I’m still a teenager, and I’m nowhere near being in a committed relationship, but if there’s one thing I’ve learned from being a child of divorce, it’s that the first marriage is the least important one. It’s better to just get it over with, and then try again ten years later.

The problem I’m running into now is not knowing how to go about sparking a marriage. It’s not as simple as swiping right on the latest dating app craze. Finding someone who is willing to get down on one knee is a lot harder than Jane makes it seem. Besides, I’m way more stable than Jane was when she got proposed to the first time. I don’t have a child or any of the baggage that comes with that, so I should be the perfect catch! Actually, never mind. During the time I spent writing this I realized that I’m definitely not ready to get married. I should wait until I’m 20 at least. That way I can get that second divorce in before I turn 40.

Written by, Aubrey Gelpieryn, CW11 Seattle Summer Intern

