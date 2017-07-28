Hooten & The Lady – “Bhutan”

LADY ALEX ENLISTS IN HOOTEN TO HELP HER FIND AN ANCIENT SCROLL — Alex (Ophelia Lovibond) gets information about an ancient scroll that is rumored to come from Buddha himself. She recruits Hooten (Michael Landes) to go with her to the kingdom of Bhutan to help her track down the scroll but ends up racing to save Hooten himself. Jane Seymour, Jonathan Bailey, Shaun Parkes and Jessica Hynes also star. Justin Molotnikov directed the episode written by Jeff Povey (#104). Original airdate: Thursday, August 3, 2017 @ 9pm

Like this: Like Loading...