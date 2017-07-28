The Eighties Are Back

This fall Dynasty, the 1980’s soap is getting a reboot on CW11. While the show won’t be identical to the original series, it does confirm something that I’ve been telling people for years: the eighties are making a comeback. Now that Dynasty about to be on TV, it’s only a matter of time before other trends from the eighties start popping up again. Here’s what you can expect:

Velour- Get your Juicy tracksuit from middle school right back out of the donation pile. Smiley Faces- These were basically the OG emoji. Mullets- The perfect transition away from the man bun Sweatbands- The whole post-gym look is going to save me a lot of time getting ready in the morning. Leg warmers- You’ll never have to shave again. Bless.

Written by, Aubrey Gelpieryn, CW11 Seattle Summer Intern

