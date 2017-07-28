“The Nut Job 2: Nutty By Nature” Advanced Movie Screening Passes

July 28, 2017 12:00 AM
the nut job 2 poster art The Nut Job 2: Nutty By Nature Advanced Movie Screening Passes

To get your complimentary pass to the screening of “THE NUT JOB 2: NUTTY BY NATURE” go to one of the links below and print an advance screening pass for you and a guest.

Please note: You must register for www.gofobo.com first. Make sure to print out your passes and present them at the screening. Duplicate copies of passes will not be accepted.

Screening Info:

Monday, June 19th, 2017 @ 7:00PM
Seattle, WA
Link to Passes: http://www.gofobo.com/ZYnNK81664
Code for Passes: KNIGHTCW11SEA

THE NUT JOB 2: NUTTY BY NATURE

Surly Squirrel (Will Arnett) and the gang are back. We are once again in Oakton where the evil mayor has decided to bulldoze Liberty Park and build a dangerous amusement park in its place. Surly and his ragtag group of animal friends band together to save their home, defeat the mayor, and take back the park. THE NUT JOB 2 also features the voice talent of Katherine Heigl (The Nut Job), Jackie Chan (Kung Fu Panda 3), Peter Stormare (Penguins of Madagascar), Bobby Cannavale (Ant-Man), Isabela Moner (Middle School: The Worst Years of My Life), and Maya Rudolph (The Angry Birds Movie).

Movie Release Date: Friday, August 11th, 2017

Movie Trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nYif5QTYI9w&t=19s

