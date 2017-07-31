TRUST — Hosted by Dean Cain, “Masters of Illusion” features amazing magic performed by cutting-edge illusionists, escape artists and performers displaying skills ranging from perplexing interactive mind magic to hilarious comedy routines — all in front of a studio audience. Magicians featured in this episode include Ed Alonzo, Barry and Stuart, Joshua Jay, Jeff McBride, Murray SawChuck, Chris Randall and Jonathan Pendragon (#408). Original airdate: Friday, August 4, 2017 @ 8pm
Masters of Illusion – “From the Exotic to Defying the Law of Physics”July 31, 2017 8:45 AM
Masters of Illusion -- "From The Exotic To Defying The Law Of Physics" -- Image MOI408_0004 -- Pictured: Joshua Jay -- Photo: Kari Hendler/Masters of Illusion, LLC. All rights reserved.